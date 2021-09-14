Notre Dame Could Have Jordan Botelho Back This Weekend; They’ll Need Him
Notre Dame played the last two weeks without promising sophomore VYPER DE Jordan Botelho. According to Brian Kelly on Monday, the Irish could get Botelho back this weekend for Purdue – a final determination should be made on Tuesday. If the Irish get him back, it won’t be a minute too soon, the Irish could use the dynamic pass-rusher to bolster a defensive front that has already powered Notre Dame to ten sacks in two games.www.uhnd.com
