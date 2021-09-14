Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Proposes 2022 Budget with 6% Property Tax Levy Increase

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Mayor Emily Larson brought her proposed general fund budget of $97.1 million for next year before council Monday evening. “I have always believed that budgets are moral documents. Every single Duluthian needs to know that, in some way that is meaningful to them, we are in their corner,” Mayor Larson said. “There is no more important way to show this, and to show up, than through our budget.”