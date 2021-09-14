CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

AP PHOTOS: Graveyard mementos in Jakarta mark virus's toll

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM
Beaumont Enterprise
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — In a graveyard on Jakarta's outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer. The neat lines of low dirt mounds are quieter now that burials have slowed — a...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelnewsresource.com

The Langham Jakarta Hotel Opens

The Langham, Jakarta opens its doors on 9 September 2021 in Indonesia’s capital city as the new leading ultra-luxury hotel and lifestyle destination. The 65-storey hotel is strategically located within the new prestigious complex of District 8 at SCBD (Sudirman Central Business District) in close proximity to the city’s most important financial, cultural and entertainment centres.
LIFESTYLE
Laredo Morning Times

AP PHOTOS: Behind barricades, Vietnam battles 'enemy' virus

VUNG TAU, Vietnam (AP) — The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brookings Institution

Australia’s nuclear submarines and AUKUS: The view from Jakarta

Last Thursday’s announcement of Australia’s plans to pursue nuclear-powered submarines and the launch of AUKUS — a new security grouping between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States aimed at promoting information and technology sharing as well as greater defense industry cooperation — will be serious considerations for Canberra’s neighbors and key strategic partners, particularly Indonesia. Despite the periodic disruptions, Australia-Indonesia ties have continued to deepen. Both sets of foreign and defense ministers met in Jakarta on September 9 for the seventh “2+2” meeting, upgrading existing bilateral agreements, announcing new initiatives, and pledging to uphold regional order. In light of this seemingly positive trajectory, how are these developments being viewed in Jakarta?
MILITARY
allthatsinteresting.com

Construction Workers Discover 239 Rare Gold Coins Dating Back to 1638 Hidden In The Walls Of A French Mansion

The stash of coins found in Brittany includes a 1646 "Louis d'Or" so rare it isn't even mentioned in one French currency guide and thought to be worth over $17,000 alone. It was during a seemingly ordinary restoration job in 2019 that the three French builders made their discovery. While tearing up the side of a mansion in Plozévet, Brittany, they discovered a hidden stash of gold coins embedded in the wall. Minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, their value has since been estimated at over $350,000.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgin Mary
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the UK coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jakarta#Casualties#Flowers#Ap#Christian#Muslim#Arabic#Indonesians#Java
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
audacy.com

Chinese whistleblower: COVID-19 was deliberate, first appeared in October 2019

A whistleblower who defected from the Chinese Communist Party claims China intentionally spread the virus that causes COVID-19 months before it informed the world of its existence. Wei Jingsheng said Chinese public health officials first discovered the coronavirus after an outbreak at the World Military Games in October 2019, hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

LA residents says they can solve mystery of English speaking woman with amnesia found on Croatia beach

Two Los Angeles residents have said that they can solve the mystery of a woman found wrapped in a sheet on a Croatian beach asking for help in perfect English but who said she couldn’t remember her own name or how she got there.The woman was spotted by an unnamed couple on 12 September on Krk Island, who said she couldn’t possibly have made it onto the rocky shoreline on her own.Nina Smidt told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that the woman she saw in numerous media reports was Daniela Adamcova – an artisan at a company where Ms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Weather Channel

Lava Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands During Eruption (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption on Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
Derrick

AP PHOTOS: Weeds, sewage choke Kashmir's famed Dal Lake

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Boatman Noor Muhammad struggles to row as his boat moves deep into famed Dal Lake in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir. He presses hard on his oar to untangle the vessel from thick vegetation. “It is very difficult to paddle through most of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
dronedj.com

Drone captures eerie ship graveyard in Russia’s most Instagrammed village

The rush of tourists at Teriberka, a rural ghost town on the Barents Sea coast, hasn’t stopped ever since the release of Leviathan – an Oscar-nominated feature film that came out in 2014 and took home a Golden Globe. The film, which tells the story of a hard-drinking northerner, was shot at what has now become Russia’s most Instagrammed village. Among its biggest attractions? A creepy graveyard of abandoned ships and fishing boats. Drone video provides a bird’s-eye view…
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy