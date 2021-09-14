Re: TNET: Dabo Swinney loves riding motorcycles, except when the unexpected storm comes. I knew there was something that Me and our coach had in common, and that is we both love riding our Harley scooters. For me before I could afford a Harley, I rode Honda's, and Yamaha's, and I had some really, really fast Jap bikes, but when I was around 25, I bought my first used Harley, it was a Heritage softail, and after I got it paid for, I bought a newer Heritage softail that I rode until 2004.