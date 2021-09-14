Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 22:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:52:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD AND NORTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
