Baseball

Wally Backman takes part in 1986 Mets Documentary

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

The Mets 1986 championship team will be back in the spotlight Tuesday night when ESPN airs a four-part documentary about the team. Wally Backman was the second baseman on that team and is now the Long Island Ducks manager. He will be featured in the documentary, in which he will share stories of the team from that year.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

