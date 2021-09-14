Next steps after wildfire destroys property

CHICO, Calif. — People are beginning to move back to their properties after being evacuated from fires. But for those who lost everything, what do they do next?. "The first thing we recommend that everybody does is they check with their insurance company both for their home, their auto and if they had a business that was impacted get in touch with your insurance company and touch bases with them before they do anything because the insurance company may have benefits that will help them in terms of staying in a hotel, renting a car, those kinds of things," said Dennis Schmidt, the director of the Disaster Recovery Operations Center in Plumas County.