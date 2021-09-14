Papillion-La Vista school board votes on updated COVID-19 mask guidelines
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two weeks after the Papillion-La Vista Schools superintendent instituted a mask mandate in the district, the board of education voted their approval. At the previous meeting August 23, board members authorized superintendent Dr. Andy Rikli to make a decision about updating mask guidelines. The district was experiencing a large increase in COVID-19 cases a few days later when he cited local and national health officials in implementing a mask requirement indoors in all district schools and buildings, as well as buses and transportation.www.wowt.com
