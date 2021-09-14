Red Cross Shelters Open for Flood-Affected Texas Residents

The American Red Cross has opened shelters along the Texas Gulf Coast for people impacted by flooding due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. (This is run by a Red Cross partner) We currently have open shelters, and are on standby to open additional shelters in multiple areas along the Gulf Coast. In the coming days, we encourage people to visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Emergency app for shelter locations. In addition to a safe place for people to sleep, we also provide meals, emotional and spiritual care, and connections to community resources. For more information about Red Cross resources, please check our rolling blog here.