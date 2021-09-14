CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube Announces BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s “Lalisa” MV Has Officially Broken Solo Artist Record For 24-Hour Views

By S. Nam
Soompi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKPINK’s Lisa has officially set a record on YouTube!. On September 10 at 1 p.m. KST, Lisa made her long-awaited solo debut with her first single album “LALISA” and its title track of the same name. 24 hours later, the music video had amassed over 70 million views and was waiting for YouTube’s confirmation as YouTube’s official view count is often different from view counts that are measured in real time.

Rolling Stone

“I Wanted to Show a New Side of Me”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa on Her Solo Debut

Less than 24 hours after the release of her solo debut LALISA, BLACKPINK’s Lisa had racked up an impressive 70.3 million views on YouTube, breaking the record set by Taylor Swift’s “ME” in 2019. Within 49 hours, the title track “LALISA” had crossed the 100 million views mark, arguably the fastest music video by a solo artist to do so in the platform’s history (although YouTube has yet to confirm).
NME

BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops teaser for ‘Money’ performance video

Lisa of BLACKPINK will soon be releasing a special performance video for ‘Money’, the B-side of her debut single album ‘Lalisa’. On September 20, the Thai K-pop singer unveiled a teaser poster for the forthcoming performance video of ‘Money’. The song is the second track off of Lisa’s debut single album ‘Lalisa’, which dropped earlier this month alongside its title track of the same name.
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' dance practice video surpasses 400 million YouTube views

Another BLACKPINK video has reached a new milestone!. As of 12:05 PM on September 19 KST, the choreography video for "Kill This Love" surpassed 400 million YouTube. The video is the third BLACKPINK dance video to reach the 400 million view achievement, following the "How You Like That" dance performance video and the dance practice for "DDU-DU DDU-DU." It is also the 13th BLACKPINK video overall to reach the milestone.
kpopstarz.com

BTS and BLACKPINK Dominate the Top 10 Most-Viewed Music Videos in the First 24 Hours in YouTube History

According to YouTube records, BTS and BLACKPINK have occupied almost all of the spots in the Top 10 most-viewed music videos in the first 24 hours in YouTube history!. On Sept. 11, the Korean news outlet Top Star News issued an article focusing on the Top 10 most-viewed MVs in the world of all time, and it shows how influential K-pop is in the YouTube music video market.
Taylor Swift
Jimmy Fallon
Bekuh Boom
95.5 FM WIFC

New music roundup: Glass Animals, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more

Here are some notable new tracks to take you through the weekend:. Glass Animals has released their new single, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance).” Frontman Dave Bayley says the song was inspired by pandemic and needing to find an outlet to let off some steam. “I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes, and have that release for a moment,” he says.
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Lisa talks about revealing her forehead for the first time since debut in her 'LALISA' MV

On September 10 BLACKPINK member Lisa greeted fans in a global press conference for her solo debut single album, 'LALISA'. First, Lisa shared her thoughts on promoting solo for the first time since her debut. She commented, "Preparing for promotions by myself felt kind of boring, and it made me miss my members. But I still worked hard, so please look forward to it."
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Sweeps iTunes Charts All Over The World With Solo Debut Track “Lalisa”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is dominating iTunes charts across the globe with her solo debut!. On September 10 at 1 p.m. KST, Lisa made her long-awaited solo debut with her first single album “LALISA,” featuring the title track of the same name. Within hours of its release, Lisa’s new song “Lalisa” soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.
hypebeast.com

BLACKPINK's Lisa Says She's the Loudest in Room With Her 'LALISA' Solo Debut

Following weeks of teasing, YG Entertainment has now released BLACKPINK Lisa’s LALISA solo debut album. To mark the release, Lisa has delivered a frenetic music video for her title single “LALISA,” notably produced by TEDDY, founder of YG subsidiary THEBLACKLABEL. Matching the expansive hip-hop tone centered around dynamic rhythm, melody and striking rap verses, the visual sees the Thai K-pop superstar showcase her charisma with energetic dance cuts in various settings. Aside from “LALISA,” the LALISA album features another title track, “MONEY,” along with instrumental versions of the tracks.
Soompi

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Wows On “The Tonight Show” With Premiere Performance Of “Lalisa”

BLACKPINK’s Lisa lit up “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” with her debut performance of her new solo track “Lalisa“!. On September 11 KST, Lisa appeared on the famous U.S. late-night talk show to premiere her solo debut track “Lalisa,” which has been topping iTunes charts all over the world and racking up a potentially record-breaking number of views on YouTube in just the first day of its release.
allkpop.com

‘IDOL’ becomes BTS’s 6th MV to reach 1 Billion views on YouTube

As of September 11th KST, BTS‘s MV for ‘IDOL‘ has now reached 1 Billion views on YouTube. This is now BTS’s 6th MV to achieve this amount of views. The other MV’s include. ‘Boy With Luv’ (featuring Halsey), ‘‘DNA,‘ ‘Dynamite, ‘‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),‘ and ‘FAKE LOVE. ‘. ‘IDOL’...
charactermedia.com

BLACKPINK Member Lisa Shares the Love with Solo Debut, ‘Lalisa’

Today, BLACKPINK member Lisa is “the loudest in the room.”. The K-pop icon dropped her highly anticipated solo debut, “Lalisa,” on September 10. The new release features the songs “Lalisa” and “Money,” as well as instrumental versions of both tracks, and notched over 700,000 pre-sales in the first four days following its announcement.
popwrapped.com

LISA Drops Solo Music ‘LALISA’ and She’s Already Setting Records

24-year-old singer/dancer/rapper Lalisa Manoban (Lisa) is already a known dominant force in the industry through her contributions to the triumphant K-Pop group BlackPink – and five years later, she’s making her dominant solo debut that’s already setting records. After solo releases from Jennie and Rosé that respectfully maintained each member’s...
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Lisa Drops 'LALISA' D-Day Poster + Album Makes History With 800K Pre-orders

On the midnight of September 10, YG Entertainment and BLACKPINK's official SNS published Lisa's theatrical poster saying "LALISA: D-Day" along with the date and time of the single's release. BLACKPINK Lisa solo debut Lalisa: D-day poster released. The image highlights Lisa sporting a sparkly, gold outfit while lying in the...
Soompi

BLACKPINK’s Lisa Dishes On Her Solo Debut Track, Bandmates’ Support, & Revealing Her Forehead For 1st Time

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared her thoughts on her highly-anticipated solo debut!. On September 10, Lisa held an online press conference several hours before the release of her first solo mini album “LALISA.” During the conference, the idol confessed that it had taken a long time to kick in that she was finally making her long-awaited solo debut.
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Lisa thanks her fellow members for staying with her until dawn during her solo debut MV filming

BLACKPINK's Lisa revealed that she was able to prepare well for her solo album thanks to the support of BLINKs and her fellow members. On September 10 KST, Lisa attended an online press conference for her upcoming solo single album 'LALISA'. Lisa's title track, also called "LALISA", brings together the powerful sounds of hip hop, charismatic rap, and a high quality performance, bringing to life Lisa's musical identity. Lisa, who is the third BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut, revealed that her activities with the BLACKPINK members were nourishing to her experiences.
Soompi

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Lisa Powerfully Introduces Herself As “LALISA” In Dynamic Solo Debut MV

On September 10 at 1 p.m. KST, the BLACKPINK member released her first single album “LALISA” along with the music video for the title track of the same name. “LALISA” is a hip hop track with a bold brass riff and dynamic rhythm composed by 24, Bekuh BOOM, and Teddy and with lyrics also written by Teddy and Bekuh BOOM. With the title referring to Lisa’s birth name, the song expresses the power of a name.
