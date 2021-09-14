YouTube Announces BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s “Lalisa” MV Has Officially Broken Solo Artist Record For 24-Hour Views
BLACKPINK’s Lisa has officially set a record on YouTube!. On September 10 at 1 p.m. KST, Lisa made her long-awaited solo debut with her first single album “LALISA” and its title track of the same name. 24 hours later, the music video had amassed over 70 million views and was waiting for YouTube’s confirmation as YouTube’s official view count is often different from view counts that are measured in real time.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0