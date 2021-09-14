CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MEDIA-China's Guangzhou targets 660,000 affordable homes by 2025

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China’s southern city of Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, will build 660,000 affordable homes by 2025, aiming to ease the housing woes of young people, newspaper the Paper said on Tuesday, citing city government guidelines.

Authorities in the world’s second-largest economy have stepped up supply of affordable housing and moved to cap the cost of renting a home in cities.

Source link in Chinese here

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

New decentralized stablecoin in China targets international trade

As financial authorities around the globe become increasingly concerned about stablecoin regulation, a jurisdiction in China is preparing to pilot a new yuan-pegged stablecoin for international trade. Chris Banbury, head of global operations at permissionless blockchain project Conflux, told Cointelegraph on Sept. 21 that the firm will provide its technology...
MARKETS
Birmingham Star

Beijing finds itself being cornered by African countries

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fears of contagion from Chinese builder's debt problems ease

Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Guangzhou#Paper#Chinese
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS
The Independent

Chinese builder in debt jam says it will make bond payment

A Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt reassured jittery global markets at least briefly Wednesday by announcing it will make an interest payment due this week. The Chinese government, meanwhile, kept investors guessing about whether it might intervene.Evergrande Group’s struggle to comply with financial limits regulators imposed to curb rising debt levels has prompted fears a default might cause global shockwaves. Economists say banks and bondholders are likely to lose money if Evergrande restructures its $310 billion debt but Beijing has the resources to prevent a Chinese credit crunch.The...
ECONOMY
Variety

Universal Beijing Resort Draws Sold-Out Crowds on Grand Opening Day

The Universal Beijing Resort finally had its grand opening Monday, the culmination of a 20-year wait and further pandemic-related delays. The park has proved a big hit with Chinese consumers so far. Tickets for Monday’s opening were sold out in minutes, quickly followed by tickets for the week-long National Day holiday coming up on Oct. 1, with demand so strong that it crashed the site. The opening gives the Chinese capital a U.S.-branded park of its own to compete with the Disneylands in Shanghai and Hong Kong. It is the fifth Universal theme park globally, the third park in Asia and first...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Chinese builder’s debt struggle rattles investors

Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system.Chinese regulators have yet to say what they might do about Evergrande Group. Economists expect Beijing to intervene if Evergrande and lenders can’t agree on how to handle its debts. But any official resolution is expected to involve losses for banks and bondholders.The government “doesn’t want to be seen as engineering a bail out” but is likely to organize a debt restructuring to “reduce...
ECONOMY
newyorkcitynews.net

China says Canberra 'potential target for nuclear strike'

Beijing [China], September 19 (ANI): After the launch of the trilateral security partnership of AUKUS, China picked on Australia saying that Canberra is now "a potential target for a nuclear strike". A newspaper run by the Chinese Communist Party says that Australia is now "a potential target for a nuclear...
CHINA
kitco.com

China's Ganfeng Lithium outbid in battle for M&A target Millennial

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium's deal to acquire Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium is under threat after Millennial received a rival takeover offer from a battery maker it thinks is superior to its earlier agreement with the Chinese company. Ganfeng, one of the world's biggest producers of lithium chemicals for electric-vehicle...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

China’s President Xi spoke with German Chancellor Merkel – state media

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping urged Germany to promote a “correct” policy towards China within the European Union in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to a Chinese state media report on Friday. He also said he hopes the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment could...
POLITICS
thewestsidegazette.com

China Crackdown Forces Hong Kong’s Media House To Shut Down

HONG KONG — Critical of the Chinese government for decades, Hong Kong-based media house Next Digital has started taking steps to shut down as Beijing’s crackdown had left it with no way to operate, a media report said on Sept. 5. The company’s board of directors called for the liquidation...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Indian government and media company ‘targeted by Chinese hackers’

A state-sponsored Chinese group has been accused of hacking an agency responsible for India’s national identification database as well as a police department and media company, sparking fears over a potentially massive data breach.Cybersecurity company Insikt Group, part of US-based Recorded Future, claimed the hacking group, given the temporary name TAG-28, made use of Winnti malware to steal hundreds of megabytes of data, including from a Mumbai company whose publications include The Times of India.Experts said Winnti malware is exclusively shared among several Chinese state-sponsored activity groups.However Chinese authorities have consistently denied any form of state-sponsored hacking.Recorded Future said its...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy