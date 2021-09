Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors U.S. Marine Veteran Josh Stears. Josh was once stationed in Kabul, Afghanistan, part of the 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines to protect the U.S. Embassy. So, when those 13 Marines were killed in late August, Josh took his passion for riding his mountain bike for exercise to a new mission. He partnered with Platoon 22 to help raise awareness about Veteran suicide and funds for the organization and each day he rides for the 13 Marines killed. As he rides, he also encourages community members to join him, to bring people together. Thank you Josh for being a helper and THANK YOU for your service.

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO