New Haven nonprofits prepare for influx of Afghan refugees

Over the next year, nearly 1,000 Afghan refugees are set to arrive in Connecticut, many to New Haven. Chris George, the executive director of Integrated Refugee and Immigration Services, said at a Monday press conference that the organization expects refugee arrivals to be spread throughout the coming year. Alongside George, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and representatives from other resettlement organizations across the state said community support will be required in local efforts to offer integration services for those arriving.