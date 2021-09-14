CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shedding pandemic debt, one small step at a time

elpasoinc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you lost your job. Maybe your hours were cut. Or maybe you had to take over caregiving responsibilities. If your income fell precipitously in the past 18 months — even if things have gotten better — it is an uncertain time. On one hand, the federal eviction moratoriums are...

www.elpasoinc.com

goodmenproject.com

How To Get Out of Debt: 13 Expert-Backed Steps for Success

Dealing with debt can feel like a hopeless situation. You try your best to make your payments, but interest charges eat up all your progress. The next month, you’re back to square one. Sound familiar? Don’t worry: You don’t have to be stuck with debt forever. We reached out to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
telegraphherald.com

'You're not alone': 8 steps to reducing debt in world of bills

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t kept a lid on household debt. An August report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates that total household debt increased by $313 billion in the second quarter of this year to reach $14.96 trillion. That total debt balance is $812 billion higher than at the end of 2019.
DUBUQUE, IA
Oracle

OPINION: Florida pandemic response is failing small businesses

Florida businesses will begin to rack up fines Thursday for requiring proof of vaccinations from customers. This move, compounded with the loss of certain unemployment benefits a few weeks ago, means Florida citizens will be forced back to working in potentially unsafe conditions. The state must retract the fine and...
cbslocal.com

Floridians Rack Up Credit Card Debt In Pandemic Spending Spree

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Forget sheltering in and laying low during the pandemic. Optimistic vaccinated Floridians are making up for lost time by racking up credit card debt. “People taking advantage of all the things they have missed because of the pandemic and that’s really telling when it comes to spending,” said Jill Gonzalez with WalletHub.
FLORIDA STATE
dcvelocity.com

Small businesses struggle amid pandemic-related headwinds

Small businesses continue to take a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, with many struggling amid a resurgence in Covid-19 cases as fall gets underway, according to a forthcoming survey from Goldman Sachs. The company surveyed more than 1,000 small-business owners in late August and found that most say more government action is needed to help small businesses recover from the economic effects of the pandemic. Although the economic pain is being felt across the board, the survey also found that minority-owned small businesses are among the hardest hit. More than 40% of those surveyed said they have less than three months’ cash reserves on hand, a number that rises to 51% among Black-owned small businesses. What’s more, just 31% of those surveyed said they are “very confident” they would get access to funding if they need it, a figure that drops to 20% among Black-owned businesses, according to the survey. Nearly 90% of all surveyed said they support the federal government providing additional financial emergency assistance given the rise of Covid-19 cases, and more than 90% said they support the creation of a long-term, low-interest loan guarantee program to help small businesses rebuild their balance sheets. “Eighteen months of Covid-related economic headwinds have battered America’s small businesses. While many storefronts are reopening, small-business owners from across the country are sending a clear message that they need more relief in order to continue on their road to recovery,” according to Joe Wall, national director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices program, which conducted the survey. The full report will be released next week and addresses a range of issues, including the effects of government restrictions on small businesses’ ability to operate, according to spokesman for Goldman Sachs.
BUSINESS
Esquire

Guy Who Voted to Add $1.9 Trillion to the National Debt to Fund Rich Person Tax Cuts: Think of the Children

We have come upon a corollary to the rule that the United States will spend $3.5 trillion without batting an eye so long as it's on war. We will also spend giant gobs of money if it means large corporations and rich people pay less in taxes. Many of the same people who would like to "run government like a business" would, at the very same time, prefer not to see taxes as revenue brought in to offset the costs of government initiatives. Contrary to the napkin stylings of Presidential Medal of Freedom(!) recipient Art Laffer, the real world has consistently shown that lower taxes do not magically bring in more revenue by generating explosive private-sector growth.
PERSONAL FINANCE
benefitspro.com

Medical debt: The latest post-pandemic crisis?

Few people could have predicted 18 months ago that the pandemic would linger into the fall of 2021. As serious as the medical consequences have been, the financial impact on many Americans may continue to be felt even after the pandemic eventually winds down. “People with chronic health problems tend...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mpamag.com

Debt-to-income, debt service ratios still below pre-pandemic levels

Despite a new record high in the rate of mortgage borrowing, household debt-to-income and debt service ratios remained below pre-pandemic levels during the second quarter, according to Statistics Canada. Mortgage loan volume reached $57.2 billion in Q2, pushing total credit market borrowing to $63.8 billion (seasonally adjusted). Total credit market...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Can You Lose Your Social Security Over Delinquent Debt?

Part of your Social Security benefits can be garnished for delinquent federal student loan payments, taxes, and court-ordered payments. Private creditors can't garnish your Social Security. Social Security won't retroactively adjust past payments over unpaid debt. Sometimes you have no choice but to retire with debt, particularly when an illness...
PERSONAL FINANCE

