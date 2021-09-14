Blount County Redistricting Committee eyes plans for 10, 21 County Commission districts
The Blount County Redistricting Committee is moving in a new direction as it works to reshapes the county’s voting districts in accordance with the latest U.S. census data. After leaving last week’s meeting with the intent to consider plans with seven, 10 and 14 County Commission districts, Monday night’s meeting ended with the committee voting down plans for both seven and 14 commission districts, in favor of the existing 21 districts.www.thedailytimes.com
