Public Health

AP PHOTOS: Graveyard mementos in Jakarta mark virus’s toll

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia — In a graveyard on Jakarta’s outskirts, portraits of the dead, bouquets of flowers and other mementos serve as reminders of the deadly coronavirus wave that battered Indonesia over the summer. The neat lines of low dirt mounds are quieter now that burials have slowed — a relief...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

