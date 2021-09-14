Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-13 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:52:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.alerts.weather.gov
