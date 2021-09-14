'Certified Lover Boy’ Review: Unironic Drake is Boring
On Sep. 3, 2021, Champagne Papi (Drake) released his long-awaited sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy,” which he has been working on since 2019. According to Drake, the record is a sort of tongue-in-cheek inversion of his polarizing reputation as a “certified lover boy,” intended to flip the narrative to get back at the haters. It does just the opposite; however, actually reinforcing Drake’s self-professed “toxic masculinity” in a way that detrimentally holds him back from growth.www.thecrimson.com
Comments / 0