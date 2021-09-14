CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Certified Lover Boy’ Review: Unironic Drake is Boring

Harvard Crimson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sep. 3, 2021, Champagne Papi (Drake) released his long-awaited sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy,” which he has been working on since 2019. According to Drake, the record is a sort of tongue-in-cheek inversion of his polarizing reputation as a “certified lover boy,” intended to flip the narrative to get back at the haters. It does just the opposite; however, actually reinforcing Drake’s self-professed “toxic masculinity” in a way that detrimentally holds him back from growth.

Billboard

Drake's Mom Is Sending the Sweetest Notes to Her 'Lover Boy' Ahead of His Album's Release

While Drake is the Certified Lover Boy, as the name of his upcoming album indicates, the Certified Mama's Boy is getting some pre-album release love from his mother. Sandi Graham has been sending him sweet notes each day before 6 God drops his sixth studio album on Friday (Sept. 3). On Tuesday, the rapper shared a rhyme from her that was addressed to "Lover Boy."
CELEBRITIES
NME

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ outstreamed Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ in just three days

Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ outstreamed Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA‘ in just three days, according to new data from the Rolling Stone Charts. Alpha Data, the analytics provider that powers the charts, found that from Friday (September 3) through to Sunday (September 5), ‘Certified Lover Boy’ saw more than 430 million on-demand audio streams in the US.
MUSIC
Variety

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is No. 1 on Rolling Stone Albums Chart for a Second Week, Topping Kacey Musgraves

Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” topped the Rolling Stone albums chart for a second week, holding the No. 1 spot with more than 232,000 project units, according to Alpha Data. The album moved more than double the amount of the week’s biggest debut, Kacey Musgraves’ “Star-Crossed.” That album made a strong entry at No. 2, with nearly 95,000 units. Musgraves’ was the top-selling album of the week, with a little more than half its sales from vinyl. Also debuting big this wee was Baby Keem, who landed at No. 5 with “The Melodic Blue.” That album was the most-streamed debut of the week, racking...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

J. Cole Raps Over Drake’s ‘Pipe Down’ on Surprise New Song, ‘Heaven’s EP’

J. Cole gave fans a surprise on Tuesday by releasing a new video and song titled “Heaven’s EP” that finds him rapping over the beat of Drake’s “Pipe Down,” from the Canadian rapper’s just-two-weeks-old “Certified Lover Boy” album. Cole raps on the track: “Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/ Behind Drake and Dot [Kendrick Lamar], yeah them n—-s is superstars to me/ Maybe deep down I’m afraid of my luminosity/ So when you see me on red carpets, I’m movin’ awkwardly.” Watch the video, directed by Simon Chasalow and filmed in Las Vegas, below. Cole shared The Off-Season, his sixth studio album, back in May of...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Drake Debuts At No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart With ‘Certified Lover Boy’; Selling Most Units in 2021 Within 7 Days

Drake’s much anticipated Certified Lover Boy (CLB) album dropped on September 3. The Canadian rapper’s sixth studio album has been making headlines ever since its debut. The album has sold over 613,000 equivalent album units in the United States, Chart Data reports. CLB is now ranked as the biggest debut of the year. Kanye West ranks number two on the list with his Donda album. Donda has sold over 309,000 units since it was released on August 29.
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Album Review: Drake - 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake has officially returned with his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, one of the most anticipated records of 2021. As people waited in suspense for its release, many questions arose about Drizzy himself: is he still hungry after achieving all that he has? Will he be able to cover new ground at this point in his career? It seems, however, that Certified Lover Boy has answered these questions, with the results being generally positive. The record does show marked emotional and creative growth, as it presents a more mature picture of the artist both thematically and instrumentally. Moreover, the album mostly avoids falling too much into old territory, as it sounds refreshing enough and does not lack in energy.
MUSIC
hotspotatl.com

Future Earns First No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart As Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Makes History

Drake fans knew Certified Lover Boy would debut at the top of the Billboard 200 chart. What wasn’t expected is how dominant the album would be on the Billboard Hot 100. The Toronto native’s sixth studio effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with an estimated 613,000 total album-equivalent units. The figure is the most for any album in 2021, besting the previous high of 309,000 total album-equivalent units by Kanye West and his Donda album.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Drake beats Iron Maiden to claim third Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart with Certified Lover Boy

Drake has seen off competition from Kanye West and Iron Maiden to claim his third Number 1 on the Official Irish Albums Chart. The Canadian rapper’s sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy racked up the most streams from the Irish public over the past seven days to join Scorpion (2018) and Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020) as chart-topping albums.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

LeBron hilariously impersonated amidst Certified Lover Boy, Donda releases by Drake, Kanye

It’s hard to clown Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James‘ skills on the basketball court, but his skills on the mic are fair game. Following the high-profile releases of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy and Kanye West’s Donda this month, the Lakers forward — currently yachting around Italy like Magic Johnson (my bar) — has, as usual, taken to his Instagram stories to share his enthusiasm for the Drake record and “rap” over the tracks.
NBA
Dallas Observer

Lil Baby and Lil Durk Cemented Their Star Power in Dallas

Lil Baby, who is going by the nickname The Hero these days, wanted to do something special for Dallas. The day before his show, he notified his followers on Instagram that he'd arrived for The Back Outside Tour, blasting Rae Rae’s “Unconditional Love” in his car. The 18-year-old rapper Rae Rae was shot to death in Atlanta last July, and The Hero never misses an opportunity to pay tribute to talent gone too soon.
DALLAS, TX
Vibe

Lil Durk Set To Have The Most Billboard Hot 100 Rap Hits Of 2021

Despite recent blockbuster releases from Drake and Kanye West over the past month, Lil Durk remains atop the Billboard Hot 100 pyramid with the most entries on the chart of any rapper in 2021. The Chicago rapper, who has rode the momentum built during a breakout year in 2020 and continued his ascent to mega-stardom with 37 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and counting, has maintained pole position amid the buzz surrounding both Certified Lover Boy and DONDA. Drake, who just so happens to have helped earn Durkio his two highest entries of his career on the Hot 100 chart, is...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Critics rave about Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’: Reviews say it’s ‘eclectic,’ ‘heartfelt,’ ‘witty,’ and ‘bold’

Lil Nas X finally released his debut studio album “Montero” on September 17, more than two years after his out-of-nowhere blockbuster single “Old Town Road” and his appropriately titled seven-track EP “7.” That’s a long time in the music business these days to build suspense, raise hopes, and — potentially — risk disappointing listeners. But judging from the early reviews that emerged on the day of release, he hasn’t disappointed anyone. As of this writing “Montero” has a sky-high MetaCritic score of 90 based on just eight reviews counted thus far: seven positive, one mixed, and none outright negative. It’s early...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

24kGoldn on Michael Jackson, Drake, and His Favorite Songs of All Time

24kGoldn’s guitar-laced, melodic hip-hop defies a single genre, so it makes sense that his favorite songs are as eclectic as his own music. The 20-year-old rapper submitted his ballot for Rolling Stone’s new 500 Greatest Songs of All Time rankings, voting for a healthy mix of post-2000s hip-hop and R&B with the occasional soul classic and pop anthem. Goldn — real name Golden Landis Von Jones — was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures to participate in the new list. Goldn described his Number One song, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” as the “pinnacle of creativity,” from the iconic video to Jackson’s dance...
MUSIC
HOT 97

Fans Shocked After Drake’s Mystery ‘Certified Lover Girl’ Reveals Herself Online

The Certified Lover Girl has revealed herself. We previously reported that Drake posted multiple unused photos that he took for his Certified Lover Boy album promo. The rapper shared a picture via Instagram and fans assumed Drake was officially off the market. In the flick, you can see a model with her arms wrapped around Drake’s neck, with her head resting on Drake’s shoulder. Fans assumed it was Johanna Leia, who has previously been linked with Drake. Leia is the mother of a high school basketball player, Amari Bailey. He also plays alongside LeBron James’ son Bronny.
CELEBRITIES

