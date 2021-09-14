CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

AeroCare flies across state lines to provide care to COVID patients

By Grace Morris
everythinglubbock.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s recent spike in cases has been making it hard for emergency medical services to get people to hospitals and to the care they need. Lubbock’s own AeroCare team said before the pandemic they mostly focused on transporting patients to Lubbock and Amarillo hospitals. But since COVID began their call volumes have gone up and they’ve had to fly farther just to get patients care.

