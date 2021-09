Stacey Abrams is the founder of the Southern Economic Advancement Project. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Throughout the course of the pandemic, we have witnessed inequities ripple across our society, particularly along racial and socioeconomic lines. Most tellingly, this imbalance affects frontline workers — many of whom are people of color — who put their lives and health on the line to keep our communities functioning while risking their families' well-being.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO