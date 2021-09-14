CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘FBI’ Executive Producer Reveals Why the Show Is ‘Stacking’ Episodes This Season

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New seasons of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted premier on Tuesday, September 21st. And the crime dramas are bringing along a new spinoff, FBI: International. The shows will debut in a heart-pumping three-hour crossover. Tuesdays nights on CBS will remain entirely dedicated to the franchise. In an interview with Deadline,...

FanSided

FBI: Most Wanted loses another series regular as SPOILER exits series after two seasons

It looks like yet another original cast member from Dick Wolf’s hit FBI franchise has worked their last case as part of the FBI: Most Wanted cast. Actor Kellan Lutz, who originated the role of Special Agent Ken Crosby in the backdoor pilot for the FBI offshoot and has appeared as a series regular across the show’s first two seasons, has announced his exit from the series. Word of Lutz’s departure as a series regular comes after his character was shot in the season 3 opener, with his recovery storyline being designed as an exit storyline for the character.
Person
Dick Wolf
Kelly Kahl
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Why is the show moving to Mondays? CBS explains

One of the biggest surprises for all of the 2021-22 season is the idea of NCIS season 19 airing on Monday nights. We are, after all, talking about one of the biggest longtime success stories in TV history, and it has built the majority of its audience airing Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There’s always a risk associated with changing times, and that’s before even adding the risk associated with Mark Harmon potentially leaving the show.
showbizjunkies.com

‘FBI: International’ Season 1 Episode 1 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

CBS’s new addition to the FBI franchise – FBI: International – premieres with the final installment of a three part FBI crossover event. FBI season four episode one kicks things off on September 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT followed by FBI Most Wanted‘s third season premiere at 9pm. FBI: International season one episode one concludes the crossover at 10pm ET/PT.
spoilertv.com

FBI: International - Episode 1.02 - The Edge - Press Release

THE INTERNATIONAL FLY TEAM IS CALLED TO INVESTIGATE A KIDNAPPING, AFTER A YOUNG MOTHER FLEES TO HUNGARY WITH HER SON IN THE AFTERMATH OF AN UNFAVORABLE CUSTODY BATTLE IN THE U.S., ON “FBI: INTERNATIONAL,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 28. Jeremy Sisto from “FBI” Guest Stars. “The Edge” – The International Fly Team...
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’: Sanaa Hamri Boards Season 2 As Director & Executive Producer

Sanaa Hamri has joined Amazon Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time for Season 2 as executive producer and director of half of the season. The news comes ahead of the series premiere on Nov. 19. The Amazon adaptation of Robert Jordan’s books is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. The trailer also gives first glimpses as Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine, a member of the shadowy and influential all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, who arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Hamri previously was executive producer/director of the blockbuster series Empire on Fox Broadcasting from 2015-20, overseeing all aesthetic aspects of the show including episodic directors, production design, music, art direction and hair/wardrobe. She also had a first-look deal with 20th Television during that time. Her past episodic work includes directorial credits on Shameless, Rectify, Nashville, Elementary, Glee and Desperate Housewives. She is repped by CAA, Larry Kennar, and Felker Toczek.
CinemaBlend

FBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars Before

Over the years, Dick Wolf has been a part of some of the biggest franchises in the history of television. Whether it’s with the various titles in the Law and Order franchise, his trio of shows in the One Chicago family, or the increasingly popular FBI brand, Wolf has found the secret to success. And it appears the legendary TV producer is trying to catch lightening in a bottle for what seems like the hundredth with the recently launched FBI: International. And after watching the debut episode of the latest CBS series about a group of elite operatives traveling the world to protect Americans and their interests, you’re probably wondering where you’ve seen the FBI: International cast before. Well, like we’ve done in the past, we went ahead and put together a quick overview of the actors and why they look so familiar.
tvseriesfinale.com

FBI: Season Four Viewer Votes

What big threats are coming in the fourth season of the FBI TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of FBI here.
cartermatt.com

FBI: International episode 2 spoilers: Another crossover?

Next week FBI: International episode 2 is going to air in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and there is a little crossover you could see here. So what are we talking about? While “The Edge” will not be bringing you anything as grandiose as what you saw tonight with the three-parter, there is an opportunity to see Jeremy Sisto turn in an appearance. This is clearly a part of CBS’ strategy to make this world seem as immersive as possible early on; they also want people watching the new show! They’re basically taking everything that worked over on One Chicago and then applying it to this world. We don’t fault them for it at all; this makes sense, so more power to them and getting viewers to check the show out.
TV Fanatic

Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 1 Online

Watch FBI Season 4 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the FBI S4E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. On FBI Season 4 Episode 1, Maggie brings Crosby into an investigation when a murder suspect is identified as a veteran who had been on Army operations with Crosby.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’ Upcoming Season Episode to Have Extra Special Meaning Behind it for Eric Christian Olsen, Here’s Why

The upcoming season of NCIS: LA should have some great episodes, but one holds special meaning for Deeks actor Eric Christian Olsen. NCIS: LA season 13 will air on October 10th, but you’ll have to wait until the 19th episode of the show to see Eric Olsen’s writing debut. Not only that but it’ll be directed by his co-star Daniela Ruah.
film-book.com

BILLIONS: Season 5, Episode 9: Implosion TV Show Trailer [Showtime]

Showtime‘s Billions: Season 5, Episode 9: Implosion TV show trailer has been released. Billions: Season 5 stars Damian Lewis, Asia Kate Dillon, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, Samantha Mathis, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Corey Stoll, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. Billions was created Brian Koppelman, David...
Deadline

Tom Bergeron Hosting Remake Of Classic Game Show ‘Tic-Tac-Dough’ In The Works At NBCUniversal; Harry Friedman & Village Roadshow TV To Exec Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron is hosting a new take on Tic-Tac-Dough that is in the works at NBCUniversal. The ex-Hollywood Squares man has teamed up with former Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! exec producer Harry Friedman and Village Roadshow Television on the project, which is being piloted at the company, sources told Deadline. NBCUniversal is producing with Friedman and Village Roadshow TV as exec producers. It reunites Friedman and Village Roadshow Entertainment Group CEO Steve Mosko, who worked closely together during their time at Sony Pictures Television. Based on the classic tic-tac-toe game, Tic-Tac-Dough sees contestants answering questions...
Outsider.com

How the ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season Premiere Stacks Up Against Debuts From Other ‘NCIS’ Shows

“NCIS: Hawai’i” made its debut last night, and so far reviews have been mixed. But how does it compare to the season premieres of the other franchise shows?. TV Insider did a deep dive into different components of the premiere and how it fared against the flagship “NCIS” and the spin-off shows in L.A. and New Orleans. Fair warning, there will be MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for last night’s first episode of the Hawai’i spin-off show.
