‘FBI’ Executive Producer Reveals Why the Show Is ‘Stacking’ Episodes This Season

Next week FBI: International episode 2 is going to air in its standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot, and there is a little crossover you could see here. So what are we talking about? While “The Edge” will not be bringing you anything as grandiose as what you saw tonight with the three-parter, there is an opportunity to see Jeremy Sisto turn in an appearance. This is clearly a part of CBS’ strategy to make this world seem as immersive as possible early on; they also want people watching the new show! They’re basically taking everything that worked over on One Chicago and then applying it to this world. We don’t fault them for it at all; this makes sense, so more power to them and getting viewers to check the show out.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO