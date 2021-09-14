CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AWA Teams with New York City to Encourage Vaccinations with Comic Book Program

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to try and encourage people to get vaccinated, Artists, Writers, and Artisans (AWA), has teamed up with the City of New York to use comic books as an incentive to getting the vaccine. AWA and the city of New York are offering Pfizer vaccines to those ages 12 and older at over 700 school vaccination sites during the first week of school, specifically September 13th to the 17th. Those who get the vaccine at ten of the city's Mobile Bus Sites can pick up a copy of Byte-Sized #1 by Cullen Bunn, Nelson Blake II, and Snakebite Cortez, and those sites will be open from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Shots will be given the entire week and the mobile sites will return the week of October 4th through the 8th to provide the second dose. Here are the locations:

