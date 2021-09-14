I saw an ad...but I cannot find it any more.
September 13, 2021, 8:42 PM · I saw an ad somewhere for a pad (it looked like rubber) that attached to the back of the violin with suction? and and had a non stick opposite surface that kept the violin from slipping on clothing. It was quite thin. I normally play with no shoulder rest or pad but I cannot play with a suit jacket or dress shirt without worrying a lot about slipping. I cannot find the ad. Please respond with a link or the company name. Thanks!!!!www.violinist.com
Comments / 0