KDDI Selects Space's Starlink as Backhaul for Remote Mobile Towers

By Ray Sharma
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKDDI has selected Starlink to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet to KDDI's 1,200 remote mobile towers as its network backhaul provider. As soon as 2022, KDDI will be able to offer an urban mobile connectivity experience to its rural mobile customers. Developed by SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband internet around the globe. Starlink satellites are positioned in low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 km, over 65 times closer than traditional satellite operators, so it can achieve significantly lower latency and higher transmission speeds for its end users. Using Starlink to backhaul service from these remote stations complements KDDI's urban towers that utilize fiber for backhaul.

