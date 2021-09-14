CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets get shutout by Cardinals as playoff hopes continue to dwindle

FingerLakes1
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Mets entered Monday’s play closer to the top of the National League Wild Card race than they were to the NL East lead, that mathematical fact came complete with a significant caveat. The Mets may have been three games out of a Wild Card spot, but four teams stood between them and a berth. They were five games out of first place in the division, with only two teams blocking them from that goal.

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Mets look to gain ground in playoff race as they face Cardinals

The Mets (72-72) continue their homestand as they face off for three games with the Cardinals (73-69). Earlier this season, New York and St. Louis split four games at Busch Stadium. The Mets took two out of three from the Yankees in a thrilling conclusion to the 2021 Subway Series....
MLB
chatsports.com

Mets put forth fruitless effort, get romped by Cardinals

Coming off arguably their best win of the season and one of the most uplifting moments this team has seen in at least a few seasons, the Mets looked to keep the good feelings going on Monday night and carry the energy from a wild weekend at Citi Field into this pivotal series with the Cardinals, and maintain the offensive rhythm that saw them put up 24 runs in 3 games against the Yankees.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Here’s the heart-breaking catch that just might have ended the Mets’ playoff hopes

This time, Pete Alonso didn’t have a bat to break over his knee. Instead, he could only stare in disbelief after being robbed. Literally. St. Louis Cardinals rookie right-fielder Lars Nootbaar’s made the defensive play of the game during Wednesday’s 11-4 victory over the Mets when he stole a three-run homer from Alonso in the bottom of the seventh inning at Citi Field.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
FOX2Now

TKO: Cardinals sweep of Mets fueling playoff push

TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is hyped up over the Cardinals sweep of the Mets that has landed them in that coveted second wild card playoff spot in the National League. This just completed sweep of the Mets in New York brought back pleasure memories of big Cardinals wins in September in the 1980’s in New York against the then hated rival Mets.
BASEBALL
Central Illinois Proud

Cardinals look to solidify playoff position against Mets

It took 11 innings Tuesday night to cap a three-month climb back into a playoff spot for the St. Louis Cardinals. For the New York Mets, their latest one-run loss might have summarized a frustrating slide out of postseason contention. The Cardinals will look to maintain their new standing as...
MLB
Newsday

Yankees, Mets hope to carry playoff feeling for a while longer

Going into this Subway Series, the goal wasn’t as much about winning the weekend as surviving it. The Yankees had fallen off a cliff. The Mets spent their preceding trip merely holding serve with the NL East’s cellar-dwellers. And the baseball was only part of it, with the 20th anniversary...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Mets Playoff Chances Sitting at 4.3%

The Mets lost 7-0 to the Cardinals on Monday night at Citi Field in what felt like a golden opportunity to pick up ground in both the division and Wild Card. The Braves, Phillies, and Reds all had the day off, meaning the Mets were guaranteed to gain ground with a win. And the Padres (started night as second Wild Card leader) were beginning a four-game series against baseball’s best in San Francisco.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Francisco Lindor
Newsday

Mets' wild-card hopes take a hit with loss to Cardinals

With scoreboard-watching season in full effect, the countdown to October dipping under the three-week mark, the Mets qualify as a wild card in the wild-card race, if you will, their path to the postseason unlikely but possible — perhaps surprisingly so. That became more difficult Monday with a sleepy 7-0...
MLB
amny.com

As Francisco Lindor scorches, Mets pull back playoff hopes for final stretch

Ask around New York City about the Godfather III and they’ll tell you it’s an unnecessary third leg to a trilogy that could have just concluded with two brilliant films. But a disheveled Michael Corleone, portrayed ever-so-brilliantly by Al Pacino, delivers the line while discussing Joey Zasa’s aggression that always seems to embody the perception surrounding the New York Mets.
MLB
atlantanews.net

Cardinals edge Mets in 11, move into playoff position

Edmundo Sosa's RBI single sparked a three-run 11th inning by the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who moved into the second National League wild-card spot by beating the New York Mets 7-6 on Tuesday. With their sixth win in seven games, the Cardinals (75-69) moved ahead of the Cincinnati Reds (75-70),...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Cardinals#Fangraphs#Outpitch Rich Hill#Quadragenarians
cbslocal.com

Mets’ Playoff Chances Take Hit With Frustrating 11-Inning Loss To Cardinals

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Edmundo Sosa hit the go-ahead single in a three-run 11th inning and the hard-charging St. Louis Cardinals climbed all the way back into playoff position Tuesday night with a wild 7-6 victory over the New York Mets. New York scored twice in the bottom of the...
MLB
telegraphherald.com

MLB: Cardinals hammer Mets

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado each hit one of St. Louis’ four homers, and the Cardinals flashed some fantastic outfield defense in beating the New York Mets, 11-4, on Wednesday night in New York for their fifth straight victory. rrison Bader homered, drove in three runs and made a timely...
MLB
hawaiitelegraph.com

Phillies look to continue surge toward playoffs vs. Mets

Thanks to a well-timed winning streak and the tepid state of the races for the National League's East title and the second wild card, the Philadelphia Phillies believe they can end the longest postseason drought on the Senior Circuit. The New York Mets' playoff hopes rest on their ability to...
MLB
atlantanews.net

Phils visit Mets in matchup of teams with fading playoff hopes

Winning ugly sure beats the alternative. Just ask the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. The Phillies will hope to build off an unusual win -- and the Mets will be looking to end yet another untimely late-season skid -- when Philadelphia visits New York on Friday in the opener of a three-game series between teams trying to climb back into the National League playoff race.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Wheeler, Phillies hold off Mets 4-3 to boost playoff hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler limited the damage in a short but effective outing against his old team, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the New York Mets 4-3 in a showdown between teams clinging to postseason aspirations. Philadelphia’s bullpen leads the majors with 32 blown saves and nearly gave up Wheeler’s lead, but Ian Kennedy closed out his 23rd save.
MLB
Arkansas Online

Cardinals, Lester continue mastery of fading Mets

NEW YORK -- After a big night back home, Harrison Bader was munching happily on his postgame meal when it was time to field a few questions. "New York-style pizza is delicious," he said. "New York-style bagels, New York-style pizza, is just good for the soul." Bader and the streaking...
MLB
NJ.com

Mets lose to Phillies as fading playoff hopes take another blow

With just 15 games left in the season and only three remaining against the Phillies, this weekend’s series served vital importance for the Mets’ chances of making a miracle push for a playoff spot. Their quest to make up ground on the Phillies in the standings got off to a...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy