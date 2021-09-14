Mets get shutout by Cardinals as playoff hopes continue to dwindle
Although the Mets entered Monday’s play closer to the top of the National League Wild Card race than they were to the NL East lead, that mathematical fact came complete with a significant caveat. The Mets may have been three games out of a Wild Card spot, but four teams stood between them and a berth. They were five games out of first place in the division, with only two teams blocking them from that goal.www.fingerlakes1.com
Comments / 0