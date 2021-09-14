CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hannity torches Blinken congressional hearing: 'Is it possible for one person to be that stupid?'

By Yael Halon
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News host Sean Hannity pulled no punches reacting to Secretary of State Antony Blinken's congressional hearing Monday, questioning in his opening monologue on "Hannity" whether it's "possible for one person to be that stupid." "Where is Mike Pompeo where we need him?" Hannity asked, calling Blinken "so totally and...

Uhgg
9d ago

The fact that Biden, a non military #uck, completely disregarded his generals advice and pulled out the way he did shows; It shows a total lack of fitness for the job of POTUS! It shows his lack of loyalty to we the people, and proves, at least in my mind, that he has no ability to reason! Biden is out of his comfort zone and league! Biden, Harris, Pelosi, and the rest of the liberal virus that plagues America has to go!

Knope
9d ago

Biden drove Afghanistan into an iceberg and all the Democrats talk about are those amazing life boats. 13 servicemen died. 100% Bidens fault.

Army crew Chief
9d ago

What the DEMONcrats propaganda machine will not tell you is that when Trump made the deal to withdraw he held the Tailban accountable. If the made a move that was against the agreement he would retaliate. When Babbling Biden took office the Taliban took one town. He did nothing to show force. They took another now knowing that he was weak and lacked the balls to respond they took everything and set the demands. Lacking mental acuity, weak and indecisive that is the DEMONcrats part and all who support his administration.

Fox News

Fox News

