CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

DIY Stitch Costume for Adults

diyinspired.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year for our family Halloween costumes our theme is Lilo and Stitch. My not-so-little eleven-year-old is almost as tall as I am. Today, I’m going to share her costume; and how to make this DIY Stitch costume for adults inspired by the Disney movie, Lilo and Stitch. Below is...

diyinspired.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

These Adaptive Halloween Costumes Are Amazing

It seems like as soon as kids go to school time suddenly sprints forward and before you know it, it’s already October. And that means one thing: Halloween is but a few short (and scary) weeks away. Of course, you can always cruise the aisles and grab a costume, but if you’re a parent of a child with a physical or mental disability, picking up a costume isn’t as easy. After all, a lot more thought has to go into ensuring that your child’s costume is comfortable, safe, and most of all, cool. These adaptive Halloween costumes will make trick or treating a lot more fun, and you won’t have to use your shaky DIY skills to create a cool costume for your kid.
BEAUTY & FASHION
98online.com

DIY Nightmares

When talking about regrettable DIY experiences, Joe Robinson tells a story about how his dad stole their neighbor’s wood to build his own projects. They later called his neighbor to see if he knew!
GARDENING
kidsactivitiesblog.com

31 Totally Awesome DIY Halloween Costumes for Boys

These 31 Halloween costumes for boys are handmade and TOTALLY AWESOME!! To be fair they’re great for anyone who wants to be Bowser, a super hero, a knight, or a robot, but I know these are things my sons love and I’m sure other kids will love them as well!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

DIY Mare From Mare Of Easttown Halloween Costume Ideas

HBO shows have always provided fodder for Halloween costumes. Especially with the popularity of Game of Thrones in the last decade, going all out to dress up like the main characters in prestige cable series has become an October holiday staple. But with no fantasy series to inspire fans this past year (listen, The Nevers just didn’t cut it), dressing up like characters from your current favorite HBO series is surprisingly easy. These DIY Mare from Mare Of Easttown Halloween costume ideas are budget-friendly enough that anyone from Easttown could do them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Diy Stitch Costume#Sharpie#The Dollar Store#Tween Teen#Toddler
mor-tv.com

The best adaptive and wheelchair costumes to buy or DIY

From cool covers that easily hook or tie onto the side of a wheelchair to costumes with hidden panels for tube access, wheelchair and adaptive costumes for Halloween have come a long way. This year, stores like Party City, Spirit Halloween, HalloweenCostumes.com, Target and shopDisney are offering their own lines of wheelchair covers and adaptive costumes, so kids can trick-or-treat as their favorites characters. From Buzz Lightyear to Elsa to mermaids and sharks who live under the sea, these wheelchair costumes and adaptive outfits will let them have the best Halloween ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Evergreen

Fall decor DIYs

Fall is coming in just a few days, which means it is time for pumpkin spice lattes, blankets, scarfs and everything cozy. If your room needs some fall in it, here are three easy DIYs to spruce it up for the fall season. Fall leaves DIY. Materials:. 12 fake leaves.
INTERIOR DESIGN
romper.com

11 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Actually Pull Off

The easiest Halloween costume is a store-bought one, but you often end up compromising uniqueness for convenience in this situation. For some, this is the way to go, but if you want to dress the family up in outfits that are both simple and will stand out from the crowd then you can't go wrong with easy DIY Halloween costumes. And, no, you don’t need to be a master crafter in order to make them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DFW Community News

Amazing Marvel Costumes For Kids

If all your little superhero fan wants is to dress up as a Marvel character this Halloween, ShopDisney’s costumes get all the details right. Whether they want to be Captain Marvel or Spider-Man, consider these officially licensed options from ShopDisney ahead. Below are some amazing Marvel Halloween costumes for kids....
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
Elite Daily

6 DIY The Queen’s Gambit Group Halloween Costume Ideas

It’s been about a year since The Queen’s Gambit debuted on Netflix in October 2020. The chess-centric story of Beth Harmon’s rise as one of the first women chess players on the competitive circuit in the 1950s and ‘60s was a surprise hit and one of Netflix’s biggest shows of the year. With its recent 2021 Emmy wins, the show is back in the spotlight and ripe for use as part of this year’s Halloween costumes. So, these DIY The Queen’s Gambit group Halloween costumes are perfect for anyone looking to be both timely and fashionable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

A DIY Bat Costume so Easy No One Will Know It Only Took 10 Minutes

If you’re in a pinch for a Halloween costume, you can never go wrong with a DIY bat costume you can make in minutes. There are two kinds of people in the world: Those that love to spend days, even weeks, DIYing an intricate Halloween costume, and the rest of us who are lucky if we can find 10 free minutes between dropping the kids off at school and cooking dinner to put a costume together. Even if we tell ourselves we’re going to start early this year, we procrastinate and are left scrambling to find something on October 31. Luckily,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

DIY LED Sneakers #WearableWednesday

Light up the sidewalk with these neat LED sneakers. Light-Up sneakers are all the rage. But sadly, not all sneakers are manufactured with LED lights – and what about all those sneakers that kids already have?. It’s time to add lights to any sneakers you own!. This project is a...
APPAREL
Elite Daily

These DIY BTS "Butter" Music Video Costumes Are Jam-Packed With Color

From Mattel dolls and Funko Pops to LINE plushies and UNO cards, BTS has just about every type of merchandise out there. One thing they don’t have? An official Halloween costume. I mean, how cool would it be to wear the members’ most iconic looks yourself? The group has so many memorable outfits — from music videos to red carpet events and TV appearances — that the possibilities for inspiration are endless. Since they don’t have a Halloween line (yet), fans have to get crafty in order to replicate the looks of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Thankfully, there are so many affordable clothing options online that’ll help ARMYs channel their number ones. If you’re interested in dressing up as your favorite K-pop idol this Halloween season, here are seven ideas to create your own DIY BTS "Butter" music video costume.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

If You're Not Cleaning This, You're Inviting Mice Into Your Home

There is no house guest as uninvited but as prevalent as the common mouse. These rodents infest around 21 million homes in the U.S. every year, most often as the weather gets colder, according to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). Mice aren't just creepy, however. They can also transmit around 35 diseases to humans, trigger allergy or asthma symptoms, cause significant structural damage to homes, and put buildings at risk of electrical fires, per the association. And while it may seem like finding one of these critters in your home is inevitable, you could be inviting them in without even realizing. Read on to find out what one thing you need to clean nightly to keep mice away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Good News Network

Devious Dog Fakes a Coma to Avoid Toilet Duty in the Rain –And it’s So Cute (WATCH)

Even a T-bone steak could not have persuaded this determined dog to move a muscle. The family pet named River was adopted from a shelter, so her breed is a mystery. It is believed, however, that she is part Australian Shepherd—and may be part border collie—so it’s not surprising that she is craftier than the average pup.
PETS
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy