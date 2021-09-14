CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Right-Wing Anti-Vax Radio Host Who Mocked AIDS Victims Dies Of COVID-19

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Enyart, a notoriously homophobic right-wing radio host who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, has died of COVID-19. The death was announced on Facebook. “It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID,” wrote Fred Williams, co-host of the ironically named show, which routinely pushed anti-science talking points, including creationism.

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 211

Matthew 26:52 KJV
9d ago

And he was a church pastor too?!? And his wife has COVID too. He would read obituaries of aids patients on the air? God is karma.

Reply(2)
46
Julie Mitchell-white
9d ago

🎼Another one bites the dust! Just making sure someone respects his death as he did others!!

Reply(2)
46
Sassafras T☕️
9d ago

Hiiii my name is Sassy and I’ll be your driver today on the Karma Bus 🚌 💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨💨 one will always reap what they’ve sown…

Reply
28
Related
MSNBC

Notorious anti-mask QAnon supporter dies of Covid

Veronica Wolski, a woman who became well-known online for her anti-mask beliefs, has died of Covid. Her story underscores the continuing challenge health care professionals and public health experts face fighting misinformation about the coronavirus. Dr. Kavita Patel joins to discuss.Sept. 14, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Mercury
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
insideradio.com

Stern Bashes Talk Radio 'Nut Jobs' Dying From COVID, Urges Mandatory Vaccine.

It's just like Howard Stern to return from vacation with a bang. On his Tuesday morning SiriusXM show, his first in more than two months, Stern went on the offensive in the war against COVID, calling for mandatory vaccinations and criticizing talk hosts speaking out against vaccines who were later victims of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Bob Enyart, anti-vaccination pastor and right-wing 'fanatic,' dies of COVID

Bob Enyart, a self-proclaimed “religious fanatic” and long-time talk show host in Denver, has died from COVID-19, his podcast and radio co-host Fred Williams said Monday in a Facebook post. He was 62. Enyart, who once referred to himself as “America’s most popular self-proclaimed right-wing, religious fanatic, homophobic, anti-choice talk...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Host#Aids#Covid 19#Real Science Radio#Newsweek#Denver Bible Church
The Guardian

Dangerous transmissions: anti-vax radio shows reach millions in US while stars die of Covid

Phil Valentine, a prominent Tennessee rightwing talk radio host, had released a song called Vaxman, an anti-Covid vaccination ditty based on the Beatles track Taxman. Marc Bernier, a host in Daytona Beach, Florida, had declared himself “Mr Anti-Vax”. Dick Farrel, also from Florida, urged his listeners not to get vaccinated, and Jimmy DeYoung asked on air whether the vaccine could be a “form of government control of the people”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

Howard Stern on dead anti-vax radio hosts: ‘F–k your freedom’

Howard Stern takes no pity on his peers. The iconic shock jock has typically strong opinions about the swelling list of outspoken anti-vaxxer media personalities — including several US radio hosts — who’ve died of COVID-19 after waging high-profile campaigns about their “freedom” being impinged upon. “When are we going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cityxtramagazine.com

Anti-Vax Activist Dies From COVID-19 -- And He Refused To Admit He Had The Virus Even After Being Hospitalized

A prominent Israeli anti-vaccination activist has died from COVID-19, a disease that he refused to believe was real even after it landed him in the hospital. The Jerusalem Post reports that Hai Shaulian, who claimed that "there is no epidemic" and called COVID-19 vaccines "unnecessary and dangerous," died on Monday from the very virus he spent several months downplaying.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy