Biden Urges Californians To Keep Newsom In Office, Calling GOP Challenger A ‘Trump Clone’

By Nick Visser
HuffingtonPost
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden urged Californians to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in office on Monday, the eve of a closely watched recall election that has worried Democrats and embolden Republicans as the nation continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. “The decision you’re about to make … it’s going to reverberate...

