UNM women’s golf in 3rd place after first day of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 43rd Annual Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational teed off at the UNM Championship Golf Course on Monday. This is the Lobo Women’s Golf Teams season opener and on day one UNM shot well on their home course. UNM currently sits in third place in the team standings at +1 for the tournament. For more information on the team and individual leaderboards, visit results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=23693.www.krqe.com
