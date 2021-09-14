Jeff Bridges says he was 'close to the pearly gates' while battling COVID-19 during cancer treatment

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor Jeff Bridges, who was diagnosed with lymphoma last year, says he is feeling much better Monday after battling COVID-19 this year. In an update to his website Monday, the 71-year-old actor says the overall good news is that his cancer is in remission. “The 9×12 mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” he wrote. However, that good news was accompanied by less good news. In an update apparently written in March, he revealed he and his wife were exposed to COVID-19 back in January at the clinic where he received chemotherapy. “Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU. We both got the ‘Rona,” Bridges wrote. Bridges says his wife spent five days in the hospital, but he was hospitalized for five weeks due to being immunocompromised by the chemotherapy. The “Big Lebowski” actor says he has until recently only been able to walk around with oxygen assistance, but worked with a therapist to help him meet a goal – walking his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle. Not only did Bridges manage to walk his daughter down the aisle, he also posted video of dancing with her at the reception.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO