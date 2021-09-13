CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala's most outrageous looks: Kim K sparks 'Harry Potter' memes, Grimes wields a sword, more

By Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
 9 days ago

Let's be real: Half the fun of the Met Gala is seeing celebrities don some of the most outrageous looks in fashion.

This year's gala, with the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was aimed to "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the museum said in a statement. And though this year's looks weren't quite as out there as the last gala's "camp" fits , celebs still provided some shocking couture .

After all, what would fashion be without taking any risks?

From a sword accessory made of melted guns to an outfit-adjacent robot baby, here are the most outrageous looks from this year's red carpet.

Met Gala's 10 best dressed: Rihanna is a mood; Billie Eilish, Megan Fox nail American theme

Kim Kardashian serves dementor vibes

Hey, who's that? Met Gala-watchers had to play a guessing game when Kim Kardashian strutted onto the red carpet in a Balenciaga ensemble that completely concealed her visage. Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Hey, who's that? Met Gala viewers had to play a star-studded guessing game when Kim Kardashian strutted onto the red carpet in a Balenciaga ensemble that completely concealed her visage.

The all-black outfit stood out among the colorful looks and also featured two long trains. The reality star's hair, in a long black ponytail, flowed behind her as she stalked up the Met steps.

The look earned praise and jeers on Twitter, with some users saying it resembled ghost-like creatures from the "Harry Potter" series.

"is kim k really going to the met gala as a dementor," wrote @hanfromdastreet .

Megan Fox reveals thoughts on being Hollywood 'sex symbol' at Met Gala: 'I'm not afraid to be sexy'

Dan Levy puts LGBT love on display

"Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy hit the red carpet early in the evening with an outfit from Cartier that put LGBT love front and center, with a cartoon of two men kissing by David Wojnarovicz, who died of AIDs in 1992. Mike Coppola, Getty Images

"Schitt's Creek" star Dan Levy hit the red carpet early in the evening with an outfit from Loewe and accessories from Cartier that put LGBT love front and center, with a cartoon of two men kissing by David Wojnarovicz, who died of AIDs in 1992.

"We wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility," Levy wrote on Instagram before the gala. "Tonight, we’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon."

The look certainly stood out, with puffy sleeves and gold and black boots that commanded attention.

Powerful or hypocritical? AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress at Met Gala draws mixed reactions

Kim Petras proudly reps horse girls

German singer Kim Petras arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images

Pop star Kim Petras galloped onto the red carpet in a look by Collina Strada meant to shout out to all the girls with a passion for horses. She wore a massive, fake horse head over her chest, along with a long ponytail braid that represented a horse's tail.

"This one's for the horse girls," she told Reuters on the carpet. "Let's go."

Grimes wields sword as accessory

Grimes took the phrase "slaying the red carpet" to the next level by bringing a sword to the Met Gala. Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Grimes took the phrase "slaying the red carpet" to a whole other level by bringing a sword as part of her look.

The musician told Vogue on the red carpet that her outfit, from Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, was inspired by the sci-fi film "Dune," starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and due for release Oct. 22. The movie is based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name.

The sword, she said, was made from melted down Colt AR-15 A3 rifles.

"I love America," said Grimes, who hails from Canada. "I know you’re not supposed to say that, but I think everyone who cares about art comes here and all the best art in the world is here."

"Please let me have my green card, President Biden," she added, jokingly.

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff stuns in futuristic diamond bodysuit in Met Gala debut

Frank Ocean's plus one is robot baby

Singer Frank Ocean brought a special guest with him to the red carpet: a lime green robot baby to match his green hair.

"He's star struck; I'm star struck," Ocean told Vogue, referencing the robot.

"I do see the fashion and ourselves together as a thing that's influenced by the world," he added.

Inspo? New Amazon Prime movie 'Annette' features musical sex and 'disturbing' puppet baby

Cara Delevingne has strong words for patriarchy

Fashion sure is one way to make a statement — and Cara Delevingne didn't mince words with her outfit from Christian Dior. ANGELA WEISS, AFP via Getty Images

Fashion sure is one way to make a statement — and Cara Delevingne didn't mince words with her outfit from Christian Dior.

The actress's white bulletproof-style vest bore the phrase "Peg the Patriarchy," which she matched with white pants and heels. The color choice was a likely nod to the suffragettes of the 20th century, who advocated for women's right to vote.

More: Nicki Minaj says she refused to get vaccinated for the Met Gala, fans respond with research

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Met Gala's most outrageous looks: Kim K sparks 'Harry Potter' memes, Grimes wields a sword, more

Comments / 13

Jim Docherty
9d ago

Halloween costume tryouts. Red Carpet fir the Academy awards, Grammys, etc... Never gets old, great for a laugh, kind of like watching the Super Bowl Commercials instead of wasting your time watching the protest, I mean game.

Reply
5
Never Quit
8d ago

After they banned all imitation toy weapons from Comic-Con, of course this should come walk around with a sword. Because, you know, these people are special, they're better than us riffraff.

Reply
2
