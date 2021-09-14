CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire alarm goes off during Peyton and Eli Manning MNF broadcast on ESPN2

By Matt Clapp
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeyton and Eli Manning are doing their first Monday Night Football alternate broadcast on ESPN2/ESPN+ for Monday’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with Charles Barkley, Ray Lewis, Travis Kelce, and Russell Wilson guests on the broadcast. And while Lewis was a guest in the second quarter,...

Derek Carr
Eli Manning
Charles Barkley
Russell Wilson
Peyton Manning
Ray Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders
