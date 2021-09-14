Vols hope to get back to full strength against Tennessee Tech
KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday could have cost more than the final score, but crises may have been averted. In the game, the Vols lost running back Jabari Small, quarterback Joe Milton and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt to injury and entering the contest, Tennessee was already without offensive lineman Cooper Mays and running back Tiyon Evans who suffered injuries prior to last Saturday.www.thedailytimes.com
Comments / 0