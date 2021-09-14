CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blazers news: Damian Lillard tweets through the pain of being a Raiders fan

By Paolo Mariano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is arguably the biggest Las Vegas Raiders fan in the NBA. Because really, who’s still a Raiders fan, right?. Kidding aside, Lillard has repeatedly professed his love-and-hate relationship with the Raiders, the team he grew up following as a wide-eyed kid in Oakland. Despite the seemingly incessant futility of the Silver and Black, the perennial NBA All-Star has never wavered his support.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says Damian Lillard Should Leave The Blazers And Join Forces With Another Star: "I Don’t Really Like Guys Teaming Up, But This Is The Way It Is…”

For years, fans and media members have tried to convince Damian Lillard to leave the Portland Trail Blazers. After years of mediocrity, the franchise has yet to show they can build a title-contending team around Lillard, and most stars would have left long ago. Like James Harden, Kevin Durant, and...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Carmelo Anthony admits he didn't want to leave Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum

Carmelo Anthony was hoping to return to the Trail Blazers this summer before LeBron James urged him to join the Lakers, writes Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Appearing on Haynes’ “Posted Up” podcast, Anthony said he was waiting to see if Portland was interested in bringing him back when James reached out to him. Anthony spent the last two years with the Blazers, but said management didn’t contact him about a return.
NBA
NBC Sports

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard posts: ‘Back for more… #RipCity is my city’

Damian Lillard showed signs of antsiness with the Trail Blazers. A report emerged he could leave. Lillard said words were being put in his mouth – but didn’t take the opportunity to state his commitment to Portland. Another report said he would request a trade. He denied that and he expected to play for the Trail Blazers next season – but also added, “I haven’t made any firm decision on what my future will be.” A couple weeks ago, he said, “I’m not leaving PDX, not right now, at least.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Lillard
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Damian Lillard hesitant to request trade because of interesting reason

Damian Lillard has decided to give it another shot with the Portland Trail Blazers. But he might have already asked out if not for the risk of having his old takes exposed. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported this week that sources believe Lillard is being held back from requesting a trade because of his loyalty to Portland and an unwillingness to go back on what he has said in the past about sticking it out with them.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Hits Damian Lillard With A Harsh Truth

Throughout the past decade, Damian Lillard has made it crystal clear that he is not a fan of creating super teams. He wants to win a title with the franchise that drafted him and while the Portland Trail Blazers have failed to give him the proper supporting cast to win a championship, he is still toughing it out with them. Even this summer, there were plenty of rumors that Dame was on his way out, although he stuck to his guns and told reporters that he would be staying in Portland for the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Portland Trail Blazers#Las Vegas Raiders#The Silver And Black#The Los Angeles Lakers#The New York Knicks#The Trail Blazers
Blazer's Edge

Huge Lillard, McCollum, Aldridge Announcements Ignite Blazers Podcast

The Portland Trail Blazers podcast you love to love is back with you, as Dave and Dia hits its 43rd episode! This one is packed with off-season goodness as co-hosts Dave Deckard and Dia Miller talk about Larry Nance, Jr. complimenting Portland, Damian Lillard getting married, and CJ McCollum and his wife expecting their first child. They give you an inside peek into how the site covers personal news items and talk about sports media ethics for a bit. LaMarcus Aldridge’s return to the NBA and Harry Giles III joining the Los Angeles Clippers make the topic rotation too. Along the way, Dia insults Dave mortally, but Dave gets her back, invoking a glare that would make Bill Laimbeer step back and think twice. Plus you won’t BELIEVE all the things Dia doesn’t like to eat. #7 will blow your mind! (Well, not really, but it’s weird not eating this!)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NY Knicks: 5-Non Damian Lillard trade targets NY should consider this season

New York Knicks, Damian Lillard, sports season, National Basketball Association, Evan Fournier. NY Knicks, Myles Turner, Jerami Grant, De’Aaron Fox, Bradley Beal, Christian Wood (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images) This upcoming December makes a full year that I’ve been with Daily Knicks, and I mention this just because I’m proud...
NBA
chatsports.com

Damian Lillard Staying In Portland? Why Dame Should Request A Trade RIGHT NOW | NBA Trade Rumors

Damian Lillard trade rumors have been swirling all offseason but Lillard has stayed consistent in saying that he wants to stay in Portland for the foreseeable future. Lebron James and Joel Embiid are just some of the stars that have tried to court Lillard this offseason and try to get the all-star to request a trade. Chat Sports hosts Chase Senior and Harrison Graham break down whether or not Dame should request a trade from the Trailblazers. Chat Sports brings you the latest NBA news, rumors, free agency coverage & more: http://www.youtube.com/chatsportstv?s... Damian Lillard has been paired with fellow all-star CJ McCollum for the past 8 seasons but the duo has yet to make it past the Western Conference Finals; the past 2 seasons the Trailblazers have been bounced in the first round of the playoffs.
NBA
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard seems to commit himself to Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has, to his credit, not publicly asked for a trade to a different contender this summer despite rumors claiming he allegedly wanted out, and Lillard even refuted a story that said he could request a move either during or after the Summer Olympics. If...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA exec believes Damian Lillard should stay with the Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been one of the most talked about names in the NBA this offseason. The only player that may have been talked about more is Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star Ben Simmons. Rumors have been flying about Lillard’s future with the Portland Trail Blazers, with many believing that Lillard will be traded at some point in the near future.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy