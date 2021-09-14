CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family: Library Card Sign Up Month @ All Branches

rowancountync.gov
 9 days ago

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! Join the festivities by getting your own library card today. New cardholders will receive a goodie bag that includes coupons and promotions from local small businesses. New and existing cardholders in good standing are automatically entered to win a new Kindle Fire! Family. Children. Teen. Adult.

rowancountync.gov

