Family: Library Card Sign Up Month @ All Branches

Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library, and happy National Library Card Sign-Up Month! For libraries, September is all about celebrating the amazing little rectangle you carry in your wallet that can be your passport to knowledge and fantastic possibilities. You could use your card to go on a jungle cruise through an ancient Amazonian rainforest or duel wizards in far-off lands. Maybe you want to learn how to build a house or prepare the perfect brunch. You might need a specific cake pan to make a horse-shaped dessert and a movie about horses to watch while you make it. Library cards can open up a whole new world for those who carry them, and, best of all, it’s all free! Celebrate with us by getting a library card of your own. If you already have one, come in and use it to check out something new.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO