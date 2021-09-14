CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Trolls Falcons With 28-3 Reference Ahead of Week 2 Contest

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbhLC_0bvEiFYm00

Tom Brady's social media game remains on point as he eyes an eighth Lombardi Trophy.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Tom Brady isn't slowing down anytime soon on the field based on his performance in Week 1 , and his social-media game appears to be in midseason form as he eyes his eighth Super Bowl .

Brady released a video to celebrate Tampa's Week 1 win over Dallas on Thursday night, telling Buccaneers' fans "it's great to be 1–0," before highlights of the victory rolled on the screen. But if you watch closely, Brady's video may not be so innocent after all.

The 44-year-old quarterback made sure to celebrate one of his previous Super Bowl victories in Monday's video. If you look above Brady's left shoulder, you can see the time reading 3:28, likely a nod to his magical comeback to defeat the Falcons in Super Bowl . Brady never lets a slight slip by him. He seems to never miss a chance for some trolling, either.

Perhaps the Falcons can exact their revenge on Brady on Sunday, though I wouldn't count on it in Week 1. Brady sliced up Dallas's defense for 379 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1, while Atlanta fell to 0–1 after a blowout loss to Philadelphia.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Will Make NFL History On Thursday Night

This year marks 21 seasons of Tom Brady as an NFL star. After riding the pine in 2000 as a rookie, the unheralded second-year pro took over for the injured Drew Bledsoe as New England Patriots starting quarterback the following year, leading the franchise to a shocking Super Bowl win.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
FanSided

Patriots: Tom Brady takes mini shot at Pats fans in latest ad

Former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady will kick off the 2021 NFL season Thursday night in Tampa, again rocking the Buccaneers uniform that made him feel like “Joe Montana in Kansas City” in Sept. 2020, but “Joe Montana in San Francisco” by the time the campaign ended. It’s been...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady will soon own one of the most amazing stats in NFL history

Tom Brady has already set all kinds of NFL records, especially in the postseason. We know this. It’s not a big deal for the greatest quarterback of all time. But with the five touchdown passes Brady threw in the Buccaneers’ 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday, Brady has already extended a record that may never be broken. Including the postseason, per Pro Football Reference, Brady has thrown 154 touchdown passes in his forties.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Trolls#American Football#The Falcons In Super Bowl#Mmqb
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers just broke an NFL record that the QB originally helped the Patriots set in 2007

Tom Brady's new team just broke a record that was held by Tom Brady's old team and the 44-year-old quarterback is a big reason why it happened. The Buccaneers 48-25 win over the Falcons in Week 2 was Tampa Bay's ninth straight win where they scored 30 or more points, which is an NFL record. Plenty of teams in the NFL have won nine straight games, but before Sunday, no team had scored at least 30 points in each of those nine wins.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s Performance Today

Rob Gronkowski continued to turn back the clock to the days of his dominance with another unbelievable showing in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The 32-year-old tight end hauled in two touchdowns in the first two quarters to give the...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski connect for 2nd TD vs. Falcons

Another week, another two tuddies for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. After finishing off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first drive of the game against the Atlanta Falcons with a touchdown, Gronk and the GOAT hooked up for another score in the second quarter. It’s 14-0 in favor of the defending...
NFL
Boston

Ty Law says Patriots dynasty is more about Bill Belichick than Tom Brady

The Hall-of-Fame Patriots cornerback suggested Brady's Super Bowl win last season doesn't prove the quarterback was more instrumental to the franchise's success than Belichick. The Patriots’ fateful Week 4 matchup with the Tampa Buccaneers might be the only time Bill Belichick and Tom Brady ever face each other as opponents...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 3 early odds: Tom Brady a rare underdog, Saints 'dogs against Patriots and rookie Mac Jones

The NFL just doesn't miss. Week 2 did its best to live up to the action that unfolded across the league during the opening slate and we were treated to a number of high-drama games. Last Thursday had us on the edge of our seats at the Washington Football Team was able to boot a game-winning field goal and Sunday Night Football gave us a heavyweight slugfest between the Ravens and Chiefs, which came down to the final seconds. It was also another solid weekend for Underdogs, who went 9-6 ATS through the first 15 games.
NFL
AllBucs

Tom Brady Named FedEx Air Player of the Week

Breaking news: Tom Brady has won yet another award. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week on Wednesday after not only throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns, but leading the Buccaneers on a last-minute, game-winning drive against the Cowboys in Week 1.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy