Foreign Policy

Democrats' policies are a gift to China

By Betsy McCaughey
Daily Times
 9 days ago

China’s leaders must be trading high-fives as they watch the American left push policies that will cripple American competitiveness. While China is cracking down on students wasting time on video games, America’s racial equity warriors are trying to ban advanced placement math, competitive entrance exams and school honor rolls. Americans don’t want their government to wield power over how kids spend out-of-school time, but they also don’t want their children discouraged from pursuing excellence. It’s a recipe for personal failure and national decline.

The Independent

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Daily

Lawsuit over eggs tests China's policies on unmarried women

BEIJING (AP) — After almost two years, an unmarried woman suing for the right to freeze her eggs in Beijing is getting her case heard in court Friday in a rare legal challenge against the country's restrictions on unmarried women in reproductive health. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
WORLD

