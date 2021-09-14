Democrats' policies are a gift to China
China’s leaders must be trading high-fives as they watch the American left push policies that will cripple American competitiveness. While China is cracking down on students wasting time on video games, America’s racial equity warriors are trying to ban advanced placement math, competitive entrance exams and school honor rolls. Americans don’t want their government to wield power over how kids spend out-of-school time, but they also don’t want their children discouraged from pursuing excellence. It’s a recipe for personal failure and national decline.www.thedailytimes.com
