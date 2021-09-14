Big Brother Big Sister of Northwest Ohio asking for help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio says that this year they have seen an increased need, but less donations have been coming in. “Since COVID-19 and the economic downturn we’ve had, it’s been very difficult for non-profits to get the donations they’ve had in the past,” says Board Chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Ohio, Dr. Marie Latham Bush. “We need some extra cash at this point in time.”www.13abc.com
