CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville Police tracking increase in drivers attempting to evade police

By Mye Owens
WKRN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dangerous trend in Hendersonville is putting bystanders at risk. Police say more suspects are fleeing from officers like never before. “It was extremely, extremely rare that we would attempt a traffic stop, and the vehicle would run from us, and now we are seeing times where a shift of our officers go out there and during one shift, we may have three vehicles run from us,” explained Sgt. Neal Harris, with the Hendersonville Police Department.

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," said Foote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hendersonville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Hendersonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wkrn#Sgt#Chevy#Nissan
The Hill

Lawmakers say police reform talks are over

A bipartisan group of lawmakers spearheading police reform negotiations say their talks are officially over amid deep divisions that they weren't able to overcome. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who has been negotiating with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) for months, said on Wednesday that those talks had ended without a deal to reform police tactics and put new accountability measures in place.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy