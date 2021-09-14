Hendersonville Police tracking increase in drivers attempting to evade police

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A dangerous trend in Hendersonville is putting bystanders at risk. Police say more suspects are fleeing from officers like never before. “It was extremely, extremely rare that we would attempt a traffic stop, and the vehicle would run from us, and now we are seeing times where a shift of our officers go out there and during one shift, we may have three vehicles run from us,” explained Sgt. Neal Harris, with the Hendersonville Police Department.