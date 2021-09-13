CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Founder of South Korea’s biggest church, Cho Yong-gi, dies

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea — The Rev. Cho Yong-gi, whose founding of South Korea’s biggest church was a symbol of the postwar growth of Christianity in the country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and other scandals, died Tuesday. He was 85. Cho, an emeritus pastor at Seoul’s Yoido Full...

Chung Eui-yong from South Korea to meet Japanese counterpart in order to improve ties between both the nations

South Korean Foreign Minister to meet his Japanese counterpart. Meetings have been conducted to improve ties between both nations, involving the US diplomats. Chung Eui-yong, South Korean Foreign Minister will be meeting his Japanese counterpart, in order to end a dispute between the two nations, which has led to tit-for-tat trade restrictions.
At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

Never once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals.Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in New York on Tuesday, Moon reiterated his push for a denuclearized coexistence and “co-prosperity” for the two countries that ended the three-year Korean War in a 1953 armistice that halted the fighting but never led to a formal declaration of peace.“North Korea, for its part, must brace for changes that benefit...
U.S. Should Support South Korea’s Nuclear Submarine Aspirations

After offering SSNs to Australia, it’s time to extend similar support to South Korea. The United States, United Kingdom, and Australia announced last week that the three will cooperate to allow Australia to develop a nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN). This new pact, dubbed AUKUS, will significantly strengthen the trilateral Australia-U.K.-U.S. relationship, bolstering Australia’s ability to project power throughout the Indo-Pacific region and helping to offset China’s rising naval capabilities. It also presents an opportunity for the United States to rethink its stance on the SSN aspirations of another critical Indo-Pacific ally: South Korea.
The South Korean Writer Locked Up for Daring to Go North: Hwang Sok-yong’s Memoir The Prisoner

The reunification of Germany has long been a topic of interest among South Koreans invested in relations with the North. When the Berlin Wall fell, Hwang Sok-yong was one of the few such South Koreans actually there to witness it. Though known primarily as a novelist, Hwang split his energies between writing and political agitation in the early decades of his now more than half-century-long literary career. He often failed to strike an ideal balance between the two, as he admits in his memoir The Prisoner (수인), recently published by Verso in Anton Hur and Sora Kim-Russell’s English translation. This German sojourn comes early in the book, whose 624 pages (condensed from the two-volume original) ultimately constitute a full autobiography, albeit a chronologically shuffled one. Through these episodes of his life he interweaves the titular narrative, that of his half-decade’s political imprisonment by the South Korean government.
Asia Minute: South Korea’s Holiday Worries

New cases of COVID-19 have surged again in South Korea — especially in the capital city. These developments come as tens of millions of South Koreans get ready to travel for one of the year’s biggest holidays. Just this week, Seoul reported more than 800 cases of COVID-19 in 24...
Overwatch’s popularity in South Korea plummets amid content drought

Overwatch has been a staple in the South Korean gaming scene since its release in 2016, but is its presence in the Asian country fading?. In South Korea, PC Cafes, otherwise known as PC Bangs, are a huge part of the country’s culture when it comes to gaming and are usually a reflection of what much of the younger population is playing at any given time.
South Korea approves Celltrion’s COVID-19 treatment for use

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea on Friday approved drugmaker Celltrion Inc’s antibody COVID-19 treatment for infected adults in high-risk groups or those with severe symptoms. Phase III clinical trials showed that the treatment significantly reduced deterioration of COVID-19 symptoms to severe levels and shortened recovery, the Ministry of Food and...
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles: South's Military

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, according to the South's military, as China's foreign minister visited Seoul and days after Pyongyang said it had successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles. Beijing is the North's key diplomatic ally and main partner for trade and aid, although...
US, Japan, South Korea say ‘urgent’ dialogue needed after North Korea’s missile test

High-ranking diplomats from Japan, the US and South Korea agreed that “urgent” dialogue and diplomacy is necessary for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during the trilateral meeting, a day after North Korea conducted a long-range cruise missile test.One of the key topics of discussion of Tuesday meeting was how to respond to North Korea’s latest missile test. The top diplomats agreed to sanctions pressure combined with dialogue with Pyongyang, according to Kyodo news agency.The scheduled meeting was held a day after North Korea’s state media announced on Monday that Pyongyang conducted successful tests of new long-range cruise missile. The tests...
KPLO, South Korea’s first Moon mission

South Korea is launching the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, or KPLO, to the Moon in 2022. KPLO will study the Moon’s surface and help us plan future missions to the lunar poles. KPLO represents the first step in South Korea’s Moon exploration plans, which aims for a robotic landing mission...
‘It’s a godsend’: 9-cent taxi rides in rural South Korea

SEOCHEON, South Korea — On a recent overcast morning, a village on South Korea’s west coast showed no sign of human stirring until five older residents slowly emerged through the fog that shrouded lush, green rice paddies. The group was waiting for what would once have been an unaffordable luxury...
NKorea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has criticized a U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and threatened unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects its security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement between U.S.,...
Korea's NAVER Cloud outlines global ambitions, aim to become Asia's third-biggest provider

Korean web giant NAVER has outlined its ambition to bring its cloud to the world, and to become the third-largest cloud provider in the Asia-Pacific region. NAVER started life as a Korean web portal, added search, won the lion's share of the market, and has kept it ever since. South Korea remains one of the very few nations in which Google does not dominate the search market.
Hero Dog Appointed South Korea’s First Honorary Rescue Dog

Baekgu, a 4-year-old dog, was appointed as South Korea’s first honorary rescue dog after helping to rescue his owner. The pup was a rescue dog given to his owner by her family, as he had taken a special liking to the elderly woman. Baekgu’s owner is a 90-year-old woman with...
Apple Rejects Fortnite’s Bid For App Store Return In South Korea

Apple turned down a request by Epic Games to reinstate Fortnite in the App Store ahead of South Korea’s landmark law granting app developers the right to offer their own payment methods, according to multiple media reports. South Korea is the first country to legislate how payments can be processed...
Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

