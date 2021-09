Including Peloton's apparel line and Canadian brand Elisa C-Rossow's new collection made entirely out of apples. Etsy collaborates on a seventies-inspired edit with Haim. The eternally cool band Haim has teamed up with Etsy to curate a collection of seventies-inspired home goods. The musician sisters shared in a press release, “We wanted to create a space that captured each of our personal styles in a way that felt harmonious. We hope our Etsy Edit inspires others to get creative and mix-and-match pieces that excite them and reflect their personal style to design an inspiring space of their own.” Fans of eclectic vintage style can rejoice as the sisters’ selects from the retailer include rugs, furniture, handcrafted cushions, retro lighting, and more.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO