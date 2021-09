LANSDOWNE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police have identified the person who died following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Baltimore County. At about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to a multi-vehicle crash, which occurred on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a Honda Accord, driven by Dyondre Herron, 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, was in the right lane, when for unknown reasons he drove off the road and struck the guardrail.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO