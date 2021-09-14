CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DICE Midwest: New Data Center Expansion Opportunities In the Windy City

bisnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead to https://www.accelevents.com/e/6799DICEMidwest, 30 minutes prior to the summit, the lobby opens and an "Enter Event" button will appear. Click the "Enter Event" button and then enter the email address you used when registering for your ticket. Next click "Forgot password?" followed by "Reset My Password". You will then be sent a 6 digit code that will allow you to set a password for your Accelevents account. Once your password is set, you will automatically enter the event and will stay logged into the platform. We suggest joining on a laptop or desktop using the latest version of Chrome for the best experience. If you have any questions, email digitalsummits@bisnow.com.

www.bisnow.com

