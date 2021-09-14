15 Gorgeous Photos You May Have Missed from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Reply to @aanai__ thank you for the love/support on this dress I’m so happy that people are resonating with it and it’s message is being spread 🖤. When sustainable fashion designer Anna Molinari initially created a dress made out of newspaper headlines she'd collected from March 2020 to March 2021, she wanted it to serve as both a memorial to all of those we've lost and a reminder that there is still much work to be done. But one viral TikTok and one Met Gala later, people are dubbing the dress their favorite Met Gala look this year — and it wasn't even worn at the event.

