Let's Talk College

Do you know what it really takes to get into college? On Tuesday, September 14 and Tuesday, October 5 at 7 p.m., Erika Dietz of Guru Academic Advising will discuss college planning at the Library. This presentation will go beyond the basics and teach students and families what they can do to make their college applications stand out from the pack. Students and parents will leave with information that will empower them to tackle the process of getting into college with less stress and better results. Participants need only attend one session. To register, please email fmpl@flower-mound.com or call 972.874.6165.