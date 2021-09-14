CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Let's Talk College

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 9 days ago

Do you know what it really takes to get into college? On Tuesday, September 14 and Tuesday, October 5 at 7 p.m., Erika Dietz of Guru Academic Advising will discuss college planning at the Library. This presentation will go beyond the basics and teach students and families what they can do to make their college applications stand out from the pack. Students and parents will leave with information that will empower them to tackle the process of getting into college with less stress and better results. Participants need only attend one session. To register, please email fmpl@flower-mound.com or call 972.874.6165.

flowermound.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
pacificu.edu

BIPOC Let's Talk Zoom Sessions

BIPOC Let's Talk aims to provide informal drop-in consultations via Zoom (HIPAA-compliant secure platform), hosted by Dr. Daisy Bueno, PhD, Staff Psychologist and EDI Outreach Specialist at the Student Counseling Center, and Sara Summers, Assistant Director of Graduate & Professional Admissions and Eugene Campus EDI Coordinator. The BIPOC Let’s Talk program welcomes students enrolled at Pacific University who self-identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous & People of Color), including bi-racial and multi-racial identified individuals. This program is not intended for white-identified allies.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Iowa State Daily

Poyer: Let's talk accessibility in Lagomarcino

Editor's Note: This piece is a part of the series "Let's talk." Two of my best friends are education majors. That means they are housed in Lagomarcino Hall here on campus. I have spent a lot of hours hanging out around Lago with my friends. Lago has a beautiful courtyard that has always been so fun to hangout and do homework in.
cbslocal.com

"Let's talk about your heartbeat"

We're joined by musicians and physicians about keeping you in tip top shape and getting your heartbeat checked! See how one doctor's appointment can save your life!
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Students go on strike after names of Black students found written on board

Students are boycotting the theatre programme at a South Carolina university, after an incident where non-white students’ names were written on a whiteboard touched off a wider discussion of race in the department. The aspiring playwrights and actors of Coastal Carolina University’s theatre department didn’t attend classes on Monday in...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Applications#Guru Academic Advising
University of Florida

“Let’s talk about that”: Youth Mental Health First Aid

Mental health in youth is becoming a more common topic for families and professionals. How society, peers, professionals, and even parents handle the conversation with youth will heavily impact successful intervention and recovery. This blog is NOT intended to diagnose, treat, or supersede professional help, however it can serve as...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The 74

Lessons from the Rise in Homeschooling

This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. School systems scrambled in spring 2020 to pivot to remote instruction, and while most schools began the 2020-21 school year with remote instruction, more students returned to in-person classes as the year progressed. Many feel that we’re getting closer to turning the corner […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Educators' View — Kids Need Us to Spend Time on Tests

For the past year and a half, teachers have worked tirelessly to connect with students. We moved curricula online and helped students get access to laptops and broadband and to navigate digital learning platforms. Virtual learning was better than nothing, but it wasn’t nearly as effective as the classroom for most kids. Going into a […]
KIDS
CBS Boston

It Happens Here: Dunstable’s Little Red Schoolhouse Is An Up-Close Lesson In History

DUNSTABLE (CBS) – Education in Massachusetts has come a long way, but going back to our roots is also teaching local kids some amazing history lessons that you can’t learn with a computer. Take Dunstable, Massachusetts for example. It was originally named by the Tyng family, who emigrated from Dunstable, England and yes, that Tyng family is how Tyngsboro, which was originally part of Dunstable, got its name. The Tyng family name is still in Dunstable almost 350 years later – at the Tyngsborough Dunstable Historical Society’s little red schoolhouse. Once a working schoolhouse in Tyngsboro, it offered advanced courses in Latin, Greek...
DUNSTABLE, MA
ZDNet

Free online courses to help you learn new skills and advance your career

Learning new skills, exploring new subjects, and tackling new material brings many rewards, including increased self-confidence, new career opportunities, and a sense of satisfaction. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, many adults took advantage of their newfound free time to learn something new. With traditional classrooms closed, more...
EDUCATION
RiverBender.com

Alton's Jacob And Blake Schaper Give From The Heart With New Little Library At Stephanie's Place

ALTON - High school students Jacob and Blake Schaper used their ingenuity recently to bring a Little Free Library to area children at Stephanie's Place in Alton. Jacob and Blake, are two homeschool students in Alton. The new Little Free Library will be added to the registry of over 100,000 libraries around the world helping to increase book access for all. Jacob Schaper used his knowledge from a class on AutoCAD and his resourcefulness to create a specially designed library for Stephanie’s Continue Reading
ALTON, IL
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville – Library September Programming

On today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville, we visit with Roslin Thompson and Heather Libby with the Knoxville Public Library about upcoming programming this month. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
wgvunews.org

Powerful Women: Let's Talk - 055: Deanna Rolffs

Deanna Rolffs is a strategist, facilitator, coach, systems thinker, and consultant that has worked with executive leaders and teams for more than twenty years, the last ten focused on the intersection of organizational theory, leadership development, justice, and equity. She has a personal and professional dedication to justice and equity.
ENTERTAINMENT
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
64K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy