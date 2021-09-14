Tigers in 10th After Opening Day Rounds

Clemson, S.C.-Melena Barrientos fired a pair of under-par rounds to lead Clemson on the first day of the Clemson women’s golf season at the Cougar Classic in Hanahan, SC. Clemson stands in 10th place out of 17 teams from across the country with a score of 580 after the first day of the two-day, 54-hole tournament at the par 72 Yeamans Hall Course. Clemson shot a team round of 293 in the morning, then improved by six shots to shoot a one-under-par 287 in the afternoon.