Lana Wachowski Reveals Why She Brought Back Neo and Trinity in 'The Matrix Resurrections'

The Matrix Resurrections trailer just dropped and it has a lot of Matrix fans asking questions about Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus? The events that took place in the MMORPG video game, The Matrix Online, might just explain what happened to Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus. If we consider The Matrix Online a canonical continuation of the films, this might explain why we no longer see Laurence Fishburne’s version of Morpheus in the Matrix Resurrections trailer. The Matrix explained within The Matrix Online, Morpheus faces a certain fate that would make it unlikely for Laurence Fishburne Morpheus to return. In this video, we’ll discuss the Matrix Online Morpheus scene in detail and how it could potentially lead to Laurence Fishburne not being in the Matrix 4. The Matrix video games, both the Matrix Online and Matrix Path of Neo, are part of the Matrix story and the Matrix extended universe. The #TheMatrixResurrections movie drops December 22nd. #TheMatrix In other news, there’s a firmware update coming to an Xbox One controller near you that’ll give you next-gen features. Microsoft announced in a blog post that they’re testing a new firmware update for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controllers, Xbox Elite 2, and Xbox Adaptive controllers that’ll give them all kinds of cool features that were previously only available on Xbox Series X and S controllers. And finally, LEGO revealed this cool foldout playset that’s in the form of the iconic Question Mark block. When you open it, you get a gander at Peach's Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool Cool Mountain, and Lethal Lava Land. #IGN.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO