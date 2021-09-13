CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Biden links Elder to Trump on eve of California recall

By Dan Merica
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Monday offered his full-throated support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the pair attempted to thwart the recall effort against the Democratic governor by linking former President Donald Trump to the lead Republican candidate. The President's message on the eve of Election Day echoes...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Border patrol's outrageous treatment of migrants

(CNN) — A human-rights catastrophe has taken shape on the border in Texas -- and it has happened on the Biden administration's watch. Monday, the nation saw horrifying images of Border Patrol officials appearing to chase and confront asylum seekers, who were largely Haitian, near the international bridge between Coahuila, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Democrats#Edison Research#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Biden polls lowest in presidency as another shows even Trump is now more popular

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has sunk to its lowest levels since the beginning of his presidency, and a majority now disapprove of his performance for the first time, a Gallup poll revealed, as another poll shows former president Donald Trump more popular than him.Gallup conducted the survey between September 1 and 17 after the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. President Biden’s approval numbers are down six points from August, when 49 per cent of those polled approved of his performance and 48 per cent disapproved. Mr Biden saw his greatest decline with independent voters. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

657K+
Followers
100K+
Post
541M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy