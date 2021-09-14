Annexation recommendation fails Townsend Planning Commission vote
An annexation of nearly 14 vacant acres into Townsend’s city limits didn’t get the votes it needed to pass Planning Commission’s recent recommendation. Likely set to be a topic of discussion at Townsend City Commission’s meeting on Sept. 21, a request to annex some Blount County land off Webb Road — on the north side of Little River and just south of the Powder Horn Trail neighborhood — now faces opposition.www.thedailytimes.com
